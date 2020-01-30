Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.70. Saga Communications shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 610 shares.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

In related news, Director Warren S. Lada sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $29,670.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,146.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

About Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

