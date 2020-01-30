Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) vs. American Hotel Income Properties REIT (NASDAQ:AHOTF) Head to Head Review

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT 1.53% 0.31% 0.16% American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $623.41 million 7.16 $279.08 million $2.29 9.63 American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sabra Health Care REIT has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sabra Health Care REIT and American Hotel Income Properties REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 1 3 2 0 2.17 American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.91%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities. As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 47,648 beds/units and its unconsolidated joint venture included 7,652 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

