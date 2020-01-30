S & T Bancorp Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:STBA)

S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

S & T Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. S & T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect S & T Bancorp to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.66. S & T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

