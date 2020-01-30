Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Shares Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 110.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,202 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after buying an additional 138,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 414,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 65,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

NYSE:RYI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.25. 4,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

