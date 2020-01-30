Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Ryerson posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on RYI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Ryerson stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 80,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ryerson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 4.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 41.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

