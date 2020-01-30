Ruff (RUFF) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.73 or 0.03097967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00192213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00118519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.