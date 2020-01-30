RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €47.50 by Barclays

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RTL has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RTL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.26 ($58.45).

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

