Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,700 Price Target at UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Barclays set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,789.33 ($36.69).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,059.92 ($27.10) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,237.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,312.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

