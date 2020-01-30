Rotharium (RTH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $125,408.00

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. Rotharium has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $125,408.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rotharium has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Rotharium token can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00011647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rotharium Token Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rotharium Token Trading

Rotharium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

