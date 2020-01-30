Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Short Interest Update

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,900 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 795,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RST traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,160. The stock has a market cap of $420.09 million, a PE ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 0.24. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RST. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rosetta Stone by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rosetta Stone by 244.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rosetta Stone by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

RST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

