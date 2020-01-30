Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.94-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.13. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 13.30-13.60 EPS.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $7.72 on Thursday, hitting $386.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $282.10 and a 1 year high of $385.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $375.55.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

