Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Stake Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $36,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 444.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,689,000 after buying an additional 148,104 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,669,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 56.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 166,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 173,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,315,000 after purchasing an additional 55,660 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $10.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $389.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $282.10 and a twelve month high of $385.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.31.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.512 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

