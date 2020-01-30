Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $119.38

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $119.38 and last traded at $121.21, with a volume of 2064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.55.

ROG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.75.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

