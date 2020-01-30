Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Franklin E. Crail Sells 6,709 Shares

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Franklin E. Crail sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $57,160.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,798.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ RMCF opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
