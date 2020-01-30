Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Franklin E. Crail Sells 6,709 Shares

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Franklin E. Crail sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $57,160.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,798.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 232,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

