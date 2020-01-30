RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.61

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.61 and traded as high as $27.44. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 559,179 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on REI.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$27.50 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$30.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.79.

The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.45.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

