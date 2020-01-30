Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:RPI.UN traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a one year low of C$35.01 and a one year high of C$50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $512.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.41.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Gerard Walter Glynn sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.73, for a total value of C$1,874,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 575,436 shares in the company, valued at C$26,314,688.28.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.