Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 82,963 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 82,963 shares during the period. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment makes up 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $43,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,411,000 after purchasing an additional 673,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,344,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 364.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 160,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $444,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,152. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.43. 443,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

