Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 159,243 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 159,243 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 3.15% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $21,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLL. ValuEngine cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 167,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,853. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $677.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 386,429 shares of company stock worth $8,207,116. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

