Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 235,943 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 407.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 235,943 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $17,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6,557.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Barclays raised Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $1,005,749.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,848,299 shares in the company, valued at $114,982,680.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,899 shares of company stock valued at $8,725,587. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSOD stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $59.35. 192,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.47. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.