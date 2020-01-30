Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $51.96 Million Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 485,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,565 shares during the period. LCI Industries accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $51,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 96,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

LCII traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $110.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $586.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.87 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.73%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LCI Industries news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

