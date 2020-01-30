Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $22.82 Million Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 961,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,345,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,676 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,705,000 after acquiring an additional 84,846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23,182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 495,414 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 443,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SUPN. BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. 310,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $43.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $102.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

