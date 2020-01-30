Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $16.23 Million Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.82% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $16,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 118,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 45,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average of $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $863.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.17. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.68 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

