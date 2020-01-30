Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 19,451 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the quarter. Strategic Education comprises approximately 2.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.10% of Strategic Education worth $73,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 136.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 433.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 127,970 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,327,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STRA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.90. 106,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,991. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. Strategic Education Inc has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $189.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.50.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.69%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

