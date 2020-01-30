Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RYTM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.58. 4,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $341,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $801,774.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,234.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 492,856 shares of company stock worth $11,079,199. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 194,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

