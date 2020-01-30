REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00, 836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $445.86 million and a P/E ratio of 14.04.

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

