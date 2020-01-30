Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ameren were worth $34,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.90. 39,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.69. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

