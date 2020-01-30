Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 418,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $39,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 8,685.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Valero Energy by 44.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of VLO traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.19. 298,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,043. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

