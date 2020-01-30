Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Southern were worth $29,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,314,000 after buying an additional 1,193,544 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,726,000 after buying an additional 310,593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 32.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,348,000 after buying an additional 1,086,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.85. 3,754,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

