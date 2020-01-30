Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 582 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of IHS Markit worth $33,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 944,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,175,000 after buying an additional 50,393 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $6,547,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,335,780.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,666,981 shares of company stock worth $128,784,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,499. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $81.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

