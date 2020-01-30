Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 3,167 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,447 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43,294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,372 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,696,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,537,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,319,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,551,000 after purchasing an additional 932,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,674,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,148,680. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

