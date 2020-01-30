resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Shares Down 6.4%

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32, 1,351,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,014,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Svb Leerink lowered resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.57.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that resTORbio, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other resTORbio news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 336,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $424,066.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,932,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,415,016 shares of company stock worth $8,847,230. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in resTORbio by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in resTORbio during the third quarter valued at about $346,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in resTORbio by 22.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in resTORbio by 5.3% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 752,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 37,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in resTORbio by 12.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC)

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

