RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.58

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and traded as high as $23.85. RESMED/IDR UNRESTR shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 665,854 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$20.43.

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:RMD)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

