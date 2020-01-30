Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RTOKY. ValuEngine raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rentokil Initial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of RTOKY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 83,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

