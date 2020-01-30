Renasant Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RNST. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:RNST traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.96. 93,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,219. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. Renasant has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,312,000 after purchasing an additional 424,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Renasant by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 20.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth about $248,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

