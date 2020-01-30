Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 374,437 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1,694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Regions Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,456,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 74,806 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

Shares of RF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,309,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

