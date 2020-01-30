Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Regional Management stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a current ratio of 39.86. The stock has a market cap of $307.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.01. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.78 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts predict that Regional Management will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $109,711.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,168.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,620 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $142,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 16,803.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

