ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Market Cap of $21.32 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bittrex and BiteBTC. ReddCoin has a market cap of $21.32 million and $42,815.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.82 or 0.01302967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00046639 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00202126 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00068986 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001848 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Crex24, BiteBTC, Bisq, Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

