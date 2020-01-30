Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

RRR traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,525.47 and a beta of 2.08. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $465.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

