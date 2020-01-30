Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SCHC stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $33.59. 2,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,016. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $34.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

