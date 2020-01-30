Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 520.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.90. 9,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $59.15. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.73 and a 1-year high of $61.73.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.