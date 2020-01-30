Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $839,000 in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $2,360,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.93. 13,883,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,983,295. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

