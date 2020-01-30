Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $839,000 in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $2,360,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE MO traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.93. 13,883,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,983,295. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.
