Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $666,000 in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Renasant by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

RNST stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,219. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Renasant Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

