Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,023,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,764,238. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.14.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

