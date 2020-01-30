Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 759,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,939,000 after acquiring an additional 32,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 545,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,100,000 after acquiring an additional 81,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.66. 2,221,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,632. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $164.70 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.19.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

