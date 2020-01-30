Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 76,720 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.61. 42,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,442. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55.

