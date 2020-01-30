Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,474 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,925.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,973,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,785 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,304,000 after purchasing an additional 130,861 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,095.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 575,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.31. 2,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,807. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

