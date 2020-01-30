Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,378 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $215.59. 2,382,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,363. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.26.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.