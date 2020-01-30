Red Cedar Capital LLC Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Red Cedar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,556,000 after buying an additional 55,695 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,598,000 after acquiring an additional 68,528 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,212,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,687,000 after acquiring an additional 536,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 732,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,873,489. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

