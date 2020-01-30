Red Cedar Capital LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 111.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,333 shares during the period. KAR Auction Services accounts for about 1.9% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of KAR Auction Services worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mark E. Hill purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. CJS Securities downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 71,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,336. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.