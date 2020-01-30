Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 7,200 at Deutsche Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 7,200 ($94.71) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,657.06 ($87.57).

Shares of LON:RB traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,308 ($82.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,136.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,160.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67.

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

