Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 7,200 at Deutsche Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 7,200 ($94.71) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,657.06 ($87.57).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RB traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,308 ($82.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,136.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,160.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.